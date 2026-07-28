President Donald Trump is demanding that Senate Majority Leader John Thune cancel the Senate’s August break until Republicans pass a proof-of-citizenship voting bill, escalating a fight over election law, Senate procedure, and GOP leadership.

The bill, known as the SAVE America Act, would require Americans to provide documentary proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections. Congress.gov records show the House passed H.R. 22 on April 10, 2025, by a 220–208 vote.

The problem for Trump is Senate math. Republicans hold a 53–47 majority, but most legislation requires 60 votes to overcome the filibuster. Thune has said Republicans do not currently have the votes to pass the bill or change the rules to bypass that threshold.

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That has turned the August recess into a pressure point. Trump wants senators kept in Washington until the bill advances. Sen. Mike Lee has also urged canceling recess, writing that the Senate does not need a summer vacation as much as the country needs the SAVE America Act.

Supporters frame the proposal as an election-integrity measure. Opponents say it could create new hurdles for eligible voters. The Brennan Center says more than 9 percent of voting-age U.S. citizens lack ready access to a passport, birth certificate, or naturalization papers, while the League of Women Voters warns the bill could burden voters whose names have changed.

The next step is procedural as much as political. Unless Thune can find 60 votes, persuade Republicans to change Senate rules, or strike a broader deal, Trump’s demand may intensify the intra-party fight without moving the bill closer to passage.

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