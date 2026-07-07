President Donald Trump turned the launch of Trump Accounts into a White House market event Monday, ringing the opening bells for both the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq from the Oval Office as his administration promoted federally backed investment accounts for children.

The program gives eligible children born from Jan. 1, 2025, through Dec. 31, 2028, a $1,000 Treasury contribution that can be invested through the accounts. Treasury has said the accounts can also accept contributions from parents, family members, employers, and other eligible contributors, subject to annual limits.

The event also carried an immediate market consequence. Dell Technologies shares rose after Trump praised Michael and Susan Dell and told Americans to buy Dell computers. Market data showed Dell opening at $394, reaching an intraday high of $429.66, and trading above $411 later Monday.

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The Dells have pledged billions to support contributions for eligible children, making Dell one of the most visible private-sector names attached to the program. The White House and Treasury framed the accounts as a way to expand stock ownership and help children build long-term wealth.

Public reaction split along economic and political lines. Supporters amplified the ownership message across official and pro-Trump channels. Financial outlets focused on the Dell stock move. Critics raised a different concern, warning that children from families without money for future contributions may receive less long-term benefit than children from wealthier households.

The next test is practical. The program’s value will depend not only on the initial federal deposit, but on enrollment, follow-up contributions, market performance, fees, and whether families with fewer resources can meaningfully participate.

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