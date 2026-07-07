Donald Trump’s allies are renewing pressure for aggressive federal action on election rules before the 2026 midterms, with longtime friend and attorney Peter Ticktin reportedly urging the White House to consider emergency action tied to claims of foreign interference.

The push comes as Trump continues pressing Congress to pass the SAVE America Act, a sweeping voter ID and proof-of-citizenship bill backed by the White House. The House has been locked in conflict over the measure, with Republican hardliners recently disrupting legislative work by demanding the bill be tied to must-pass legislation.

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Supporters argue the bill is needed to secure elections and remove noncitizens from voter rolls. Critics, including voting-rights groups, warn the measure could block eligible Americans who lack passports, birth certificates, or other documents required under the proposal.

The practical consequence is direct. A fight over election security has become a fight over who controls voting rules before the midterms.

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