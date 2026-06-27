President Donald Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission delivered a draft report Friday that recommends a broader federal role in protecting religious expression across public schools, the military, health care, workplaces, and government programs.

The Department of Justice said the commission, chaired by Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick with Ben Carson as vice chair, held seven hearings and heard from more than 100 witnesses before presenting the draft to Trump in the Oval Office.

The report’s recommendations include directing the DOJ to issue guidance on the Establishment Clause and separation of church and state, creating “Know Your Rights” materials, establishing reporting portals for alleged religious-liberty violations, forming a DOJ religious-liberty litigation task force, repealing the Johnson Amendment, and changing military religious-accommodation procedures.

The practical consequence is that the report does not itself change federal law. But it gives the Trump administration a policy roadmap that could shape agency guidance, enforcement priorities, school disputes, tax-exempt political activity, and future court fights.

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The central conflict is over church-state separation. AP described the 224-page draft as urging a shift from separating church and state toward building “bridges” between them, while also noting recommendations for broader religious expression, public funding access for faith-based organizations, and exemptions for conscience claims.

Supporters argue the commission is responding to religious Americans who say they were punished or chilled for expressing their beliefs. Critics argue the report privileges one religious worldview and undercuts pluralism. Interfaith Alliance called the draft a politicized report that fails to represent religious diversity, while Americans United says the commission threatens church-state separation.

Social reaction formed quickly around Patrick’s claim that “separation of church and state” is not in the Constitution, with Chron reporting users pointed back to the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause and Supreme Court precedent.

The draft is open for public comment for 15 days.

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