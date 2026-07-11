President Donald Trump has removed the Democratic members of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, while the agency’s remaining Republican commissioner resigned, leaving the bipartisan federal election body without commissioners months before the 2026 midterms.

The White House confirmed the action against commissioners Thomas Hicks and Benjamin Hovland. Republican commissioner Christy McCormick resigned, and former Republican commissioner Donald Palmer had already left earlier this year.

The EAC does not count votes or run state elections. Its power is more technical but still important. The agency distributes federal election grants, oversees testing of voting systems, and maintains the national voter registration form. The EAC describes itself as an independent, bipartisan commission and the only federal agency solely focused on election administration.

That distinction matters. The removals do not mean the White House can directly control the midterms. But a commission without confirmed members could have trouble approving new grants, advancing policy changes, or handling voting system certification questions at a time when election officials are preparing for November.

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The White House defended the move by saying the president can remove officials who are not aligned with securing elections and cited the Supreme Court’s Slaughter decision, which expanded presidential authority over independent agency officials.

Democrats with election oversight roles criticized the removals as an effort to politicize election administration. Sen. Mark Warner also amplified concern on X, noting reports that the remaining EAC members had been dismissed after unanimous Senate confirmation.

The next question is whether Trump nominates replacement commissioners before the midterms or leaves the agency without leadership as election offices move toward November.

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