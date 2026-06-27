President Donald Trump returned Friday to the Washington Hilton, the same hotel where federal prosecutors say a man attempted to assassinate him during the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in April.

The appearance at the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s “Road to Majority” conference renewed attention on presidential security at the hotel. Reuters reported that security was heightened for the event. The New York Post separately reported concerns from observers who said some procedures appeared similar to those in place during the April incident, while the Secret Service defended its security as layered and responsive.

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The Justice Department has charged Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, with attempting to assassinate the president, assaulting a federal officer, and firearm-related offenses. DOJ alleges Allen rushed a security checkpoint and shot a Secret Service officer.

Allen has pleaded not guilty. The immediate consequence is that Trump’s return to the venue is now tied to an active federal case and renewed scrutiny of how high-profile presidential events are secured.

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