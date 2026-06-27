President Donald Trump returned Friday to the Washington Hilton, the same hotel where federal prosecutors say a man attempted to assassinate him during the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in April.

Trump appeared at the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s “Road to Majority” conference, bringing him back to a venue now tied to an active federal prosecution and renewed questions about presidential event security. Reuters reported that security was heightened for the appearance.

The Justice Department has charged Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, with attempting to assassinate the president, assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon, transporting a firearm and ammunition with intent to commit a felony, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. DOJ alleges Allen rushed a Secret Service screening point and shot a Secret Service officer before being stopped.

Allen has pleaded not guilty. AP reported that Judge Trevor McFadden recently denied a defense request to remove Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and D.C. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro from the prosecution, allowing top DOJ officials to remain involved in the case.

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Trump’s return also revived scrutiny of security at the Washington Hilton. The New York Post reported concerns from observers who said procedures appeared largely unchanged from the April event. The Secret Service defended its approach as layered and responsive, saying the alleged gunman was intercepted before reaching the ballroom.

That competing view matters. The issue is not only whether Trump returned to a symbolic location. It is whether one of Washington’s most familiar presidential event venues can reassure attendees, officials, and the public after prosecutors say a security checkpoint became the scene of an attempted assassination.

The case remains pending. The next major developments are expected to come through federal court as Allen’s prosecution moves forward.

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