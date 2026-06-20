President Donald Trump unveiled a new temporary Air Force One on Friday at Joint Base Andrews, introducing a modified Boeing 747 originally donated by Qatar to the U.S. government. The aircraft will serve as a bridge aircraft while Boeing completes long-delayed replacements for the current presidential fleet.

The unveiling comes after months of controversy surrounding the aircraft. Critics have questioned the ethics of accepting a luxury aircraft from a foreign government and raised concerns about security, retrofit costs, and congressional oversight. Supporters argue the move provides a practical solution while Boeing’s replacement Air Force One program remains years behind schedule.

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Trump praised the aircraft’s appearance and capabilities, calling it one of the most advanced presidential aircraft in the world. Pentagon and Air Force officials have said the aircraft was accepted and modified in accordance with federal requirements and is equipped for presidential missions.

The rollout immediately reignited debate online, with supporters celebrating the modernization effort while critics focused on costs, security questions, and the unusual path by which the aircraft entered service.

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