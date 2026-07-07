Republicans are again facing pressure from President Donald Trump over the SAVE America Act, but the bill’s path through Congress remains uncertain as GOP divisions spill into public view.

The White House-backed measure would require proof of U.S. citizenship to register for federal elections and includes tighter rules on mail voting. Trump has urged senators to pass it, but Reuters reported that Senate Republicans say the bill lacks the 60 votes needed to overcome the filibuster.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

The fight has already disrupted the House. Republican hardliners blocked movement on a defense bill after leadership declined to attach their preferred SAVE Act language, and AP reported that the standoff helped send lawmakers home early.

Supporters frame the bill as an election-integrity measure. Opponents, including voting-rights groups, say it would create new barriers for eligible voters. The practical consequence is clear. Trump’s demand is turning a voting bill into a broader test of Republican control over Congress.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →