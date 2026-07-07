President Donald Trump’s push for the SAVE America Act is becoming a larger problem for Republicans in Congress as the voting bill continues to divide the party and stall other legislative work.

The White House-backed proposal would require proof of U.S. citizenship to register for federal elections and includes limits on mail voting. Trump has urged senators to pass the measure, arguing it is needed for election security.

But the bill’s immediate obstacle is procedural as much as political. Reuters reported that Senate Republicans say the measure does not have the 60 votes needed to clear the Senate filibuster. The same report said a House procedural vote failed after hardline Republicans demanded that SAVE Act language be attached to the annual defense bill.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

That created a governing headache for Speaker Mike Johnson. AP reported that the House canceled votes and left early for the holiday recess after the dispute froze work on the defense bill, which normally carries military policy priorities and troop pay provisions.

The competing view is sharp. Supporters say the bill protects elections by requiring voter ID and citizenship documentation. Opponents say noncitizen voting is already illegal and that the bill would burden eligible voters who lack easy access to passports, birth certificates or similar documents.

The political consequence is that Trump’s demand has turned the SAVE Act into a test of Republican unity. The policy consequence is that, if enacted, voter registration rules could become more document-heavy nationwide.

For now, the bill remains a high-profile priority without a clear Senate path.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →