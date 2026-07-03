President Donald Trump said he expects Elon Musk to donate SpaceX stock to Trump Accounts, adding a new layer of uncertainty and political weight to the federal child savings program as it rolls out.

Trump made the comment in a CNBC interview, according to Business Insider, saying he believed Musk would participate despite what Trump called their “little dispute.” The remark follows earlier reporting from Semafor that the Trump administration and SpaceX had discussed a possible stock donation to the accounts.

The key distinction is that Trump expressed an expectation, not a confirmed agreement. Semafor reported that it remained unclear whether Musk had agreed to contribute SpaceX shares, how large a donation might be, or how the transaction would be structured. SpaceX, the White House and Treasury did not comment to Semafor on that report.

Trump Accounts are tax-advantaged investment accounts for children. The IRS says Form 4547 is used to open an initial Trump Account and request a one-time $1,000 pilot program contribution from the Treasury for eligible children.

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That makes the possible SpaceX donation more than a celebrity-business subplot. If it happens, it would place shares from one of Musk’s most prominent companies into the political and policy debate over how much private money should shape a federal savings program for children.

The practical questions are still unanswered. A stock donation would need clear rules for valuation, timing, eligible recipients and account treatment. It would also carry political optics because Musk and SpaceX have major public visibility and business interests tied to the federal government.

For now, the publishable fact is narrow. Trump says he expects Musk to donate. The next development is whether Musk, SpaceX or Treasury confirms a commitment and explains how any stock contribution would actually work.

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