President Donald Trump says he has not decided whether he will attend a planned signing ceremony in Geneva for the U.S.–Iran agreement intended to end the recent war between the two countries.

The uncertainty comes even as U.S. officials describe the agreement as a major diplomatic breakthrough that could reopen the Strait of Hormuz, reduce pressure on global energy markets, and begin a new round of negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program. The administration says the memorandum of understanding has already been signed electronically and that details could be released soon.

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However, major questions remain. The full text has not been released publicly, and Washington and Tehran have sometimes described key provisions differently. Critics argue the agreement leaves unresolved issues involving sanctions, frozen Iranian assets, nuclear enrichment, and regional militias.

The next several weeks may determine whether the agreement becomes a lasting peace framework or merely a temporary pause in a conflict that reshaped Middle East security and global energy markets.

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