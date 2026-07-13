President Donald Trump used a Fox and Friends interview after Sen. Lindsey Graham’s death to revisit Graham’s brief break with him after Jan. 6, framing it as the late senator’s only major lapse in loyalty.

Trump said Graham had “one bad moment” when he stood on the Senate floor after the Capitol attack and said he was done with Trump. Trump then claimed Graham called him roughly 40 to 45 minutes later, regretted the statement and asked what to do. Mediaite published Trump’s remarks from the Fox appearance.

The claim should be treated carefully. Graham’s public Jan. 6 statement is documented. He said he hated for his journey with Trump to end that way, but added “count me out” and “enough is enough.” What is not independently confirmed is Trump’s account of Graham privately taking it back soon afterward.

That distinction matters because Graham is no longer alive to give his version. The Independent noted that Graham cannot respond to Trump’s account as past anti-Trump insults from Graham resurfaced after his death.

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Graham’s death also has immediate political consequences. AP reported that Senate Republicans are returning to Washington with a thinner margin, an unsettled agenda and the loss of a senator who often served as a Trump ally and intermediary.

The larger story is Graham’s transformation. He began as a fierce Trump critic, later became one of Trump’s most visible defenders, briefly recoiled after Jan. 6, and then returned to arguing the GOP could not grow without Trump.

Trump’s interview turned that arc into a loyalty score. For readers, the news is not only what Trump claimed. It is that Graham’s legacy is already being fought over through the politics of Jan. 6.

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