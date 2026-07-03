President Donald Trump said he expects Elon Musk to donate SpaceX stock to Trump Accounts, the federal child savings program tied to the administration’s tax law rollout, despite what Trump described as their “little dispute.”

The comment, reported by Business Insider from a CNBC interview, follows earlier reporting from Semafor that the Trump administration and SpaceX had discussed a possible stock donation. But the core fact remains unresolved: there is no confirmed public commitment from Musk, no disclosed amount and no announced structure for how a SpaceX stock contribution would work.

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Trump Accounts are designed to provide eligible children with tax-advantaged investment accounts, including a one-time $1,000 pilot contribution for qualifying children. The IRS says families use Form 4547 to open an account and request the federal contribution.

The policy question now is whether private stock donations will become a major feature of the program, and how they will be valued, disclosed and distributed.

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