President Donald Trump says the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool may need to be partly drained for repairs after algae blooms and peeling paint appeared soon after a costly renovation.

Reuters reported that Trump said contractors had been consulted and that much of the water would probably need to be released so repairs could be completed. The statement came less than two weeks after Trump announced completion of a $14.7 million renovation of the landmark pool.

The problem is now both visual and political. Reuters reported that workers used hydrogen peroxide to combat algae after the pool turned green following its reopening, while ABC News reported that sections of the new “American flag blue” coating appeared to be peeling away from the bottom.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

Trump has blamed vandalism, alleging that corrosive chemicals were poured into the pool and that the surface was damaged. Reuters reported that he did not provide evidence for those allegations, and NPR/KNKX reported that law enforcement had not publicly confirmed several of the broader claims at the time of publication.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said people caught vandalizing the pool would be prosecuted, adding a legal consequence to what began as a renovation controversy.

The economic issue is also growing. ABC News reported that the resurfacing and filtration work together put the project above $16 million, including a separate algae-control system.

What remains unclear is what caused the peeling, how much repair work will be needed, and whether officials can document Trump’s broader vandalism claims.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →