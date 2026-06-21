President Donald Trump publicly predicted Sunday that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will resign, stepping into a fast-moving UK political crisis as Labour lawmakers weigh whether Starmer can remain in office.

Reuters reported that Starmer was considering his political future and could decide as soon as Monday after Andy Burnham’s decisive return to Parliament increased pressure inside the governing Labour Party. Trump’s statement criticized Starmer on immigration and energy, including North Sea oil, while declaring that the prime minister would step down.

The claim has not been confirmed by Starmer or Downing Street. AP reported that Starmer has publicly vowed to stay and fight a leadership challenge, while Business Secretary Peter Kyle said the prime minister was reflecting on political realities but described resignation reports as speculation.

Burnham’s victory in the Makerfield by-election has changed the pressure calculation. AP reported that Burnham won nearly 55% of the vote and is now positioned to challenge for Labour leadership. Reuters reported that ministers and lawmakers have pressed Starmer to set out a timetable for leaving office.

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The immediate consequence would not necessarily be a general election. The UK Cabinet Manual says that if a prime minister resigns, the monarch invites the person most likely to command confidence in the House of Commons to form a government.

That makes Labour’s internal process the next critical step. Reuters reported that a Labour challenger would need backing from 20% of Labour MPs; if only one candidate qualifies, that person becomes leader unopposed, while a contested race would go to party members and affiliates.

The next marker is Monday, when Starmer could clarify whether he intends to fight, set a timetable, or begin an orderly transition.

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