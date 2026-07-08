President Donald Trump said the war in Ukraine could be settled “hopefully soon” after recent conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but the clearest near-term development is not a peace deal. It is a U.S. move to let Ukraine make Patriot missile interceptors as Kyiv faces continued Russian missile and drone attacks.

Trump’s comments came around the NATO summit, where Ukraine’s need for air defense remained central. Zelenskyy has said Ukraine wants a just peace, but Ukrainian officials are still pressing for stronger battlefield leverage and protection from Russian strikes.

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The political stakes are also rising in Washington. Lawmakers are pushing sanctions legislation aimed at cutting Russia’s war funding, even as the White House seeks flexibility for negotiations.

Social reaction has focused on whether Trump’s optimism signals real diplomatic movement or another round of public pressure without enforceable terms.

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