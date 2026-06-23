President Donald Trump said the United States could consider imposing tolls tied to traffic through the Strait of Hormuz if a peace agreement fails, according to a Forbes report.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important shipping corridors, connecting Persian Gulf energy producers to global markets. A significant share of global oil exports moves through the waterway, making any proposed restrictions, fees, or enforcement measures a matter of international economic importance.

While no formal policy has been announced, the remarks highlight how shipping routes and energy security remain central issues in U.S. foreign policy toward the Middle East.

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If such a proposal were ever advanced, analysts would likely focus on its potential effect on oil prices, maritime commerce, international law, and regional stability. The practical implementation of any toll system would also face diplomatic, legal, and operational questions.

For now, the significance lies less in an immediate policy change and more in the signal that the administration may be considering additional economic pressure tools if diplomatic efforts fail.

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