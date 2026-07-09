Trump says he will ask the Supreme Court to rehear the birthright citizenship case after the justices rejected his executive order limiting citizenship for some children born in the United States.

The planned request is a long-shot legal move. Reuters reported that Trump announced the effort Wednesday after the Court ruled against one of his signature immigration policies. The Supreme Court’s June 30 opinion in Trump v. Barbara held that children born in the United States to parents unlawfully or temporarily present are citizens at birth under the Fourteenth Amendment.

That makes the next step less about a new ruling and more about whether the Court is willing to revisit a decision it just issued. Reuters noted that the Supreme Court rarely grants rehearing requests after argued cases.

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The political reaction is already driving the story beyond the legal docket. Trump criticized the decision on Truth Social and argued that American citizenship should not be treated as something for sale. The ACLU, which opposed the executive order, framed the ruling as a constitutional limit on presidential power and said the decision preserved birthright citizenship.

The ruling has also sharpened tension on the right. Vox reported that Justice Amy Coney Barrett has faced criticism from far-right lawmakers and media figures after joining two 5 to 4 rulings against Trump and Republican positions, including the birthright citizenship case.

The practical consequence is plain. Unless the Court grants rehearing, the decision blocks Trump’s attempt to narrow birthright citizenship by executive order and leaves the Fourteenth Amendment rule intact for the affected children.

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