The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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Mark Whitson (M)'s avatar
Mark Whitson (M)
Feb 10, 2025

Wonder what will happen when the farm bill comes up? That corn fed pork laden… bunch of ear marks.

Windmills and Solar? Or another great land grab? AI and robots to the rescue!🧐🐦‍⬛🐦‍⬛🐦‍⬛🐦‍⬛🐦‍⬛🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝

Note: MIT is working on tiny robotic pollinators.

https://news.mit.edu/2025/fast-agile-robotic-insect-could-someday-aid-mechanical-pollination-0115

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Frank Moore's avatar
Frank Moore
Feb 15, 2025

Fuck the farmers. I hope they all rot in their fields and are plowed over by cryptocurrency asphalt for crypto mining after their land is seized by the tech-bros. They’re the stupidest cunts in this country and deserve every ounce of shit they will swallow from their masters. The “real Americans” are dupes, lower than the Sonderkommando, and too stupid to be conscious of it.

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