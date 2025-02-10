So let’s get this straight—Trump spent his first term lighting a goddamn trade war on fire, torched American farmers in the process, and then had to shovel out the LARGEST government bailout in history to keep them from choking on the smoke. That’s right—Captain Free Market had to go full-blown socialist just to clean up his own economic arson.

Billions—BILLIONS—pumped into the farming industry just so those farmers wouldn’t end up out on the street, selling MAGA hats for scrap fabric. To the tune of $61 billion over the three-year period to be exact. And why did they need that money? Because Trump, the stable genius, decided to play economic chicken with China and lost. So instead of soybeans being exported, they were rotting in silos like Trump’s brain cells at a classified document briefing.

But here’s the best part—those same farmers, who Trump pretended to rescue, are getting bent over AGAIN under his second term. Enter Skylar Holden, a Missouri cattle farmer who actually DID THE RIGHT THING. He took a government contract—a deal, a binding agreement, a legal promise from the United States of America—to improve his farm’s infrastructure. He lined up the workers, bought the materials, made investments in his land… and then, BAM! Trump’s second-term goons come in, yank the funding, and leave him holding the financial equivalent of a cow pie.

Video Credit: @westmoreland_pops on TikTok

The Coffman Chronicle & The Tony Michaels Podcast are 100% powered by the people—no corporate overlords here, just you. Want to help us keep calling out the BS and serving up outrage, insight, and laughs? For just $8 a month or $80 a year, you can become part of the movement. Don’t wanna pay? No problem. You’re still welcome in the chaos! But if you want to ensure we keep sticking it to the man, hit that subscribe button now. Let’s rattle the system together.

And why? Oh, because Trump let Elon Musk—fucking Elon Musk—waltz in and start gutting government programs like he’s playing Twitter CEO again. And now, Holden is stuck. He’s not getting his money, he’s at risk of losing his farm, and Trump’s administration is sitting back, laughing their asses off while rural America burns.

This is the MAGA con in a nutshell. They spend years pretending they give a damn about the “forgotten man.” “Oh, we love the farmers, we love the working class, we love the small towns!” And then they take a sledgehammer to those very people the second it’s inconvenient for their billionaire overlords. Trump’s first trade war was a disaster that only government handouts could fix. His second term? They’re cutting the handouts, kicking farmers to the curb, and handing the purse strings to a fucking tech bro.

And let’s be real—the same people who cheered for those billion-dollar Trump bailouts in 2018 are the same ones calling government aid ‘communism’ in 2025. They’re so brainwashed they don’t even realize their pockets are getting picked.

You know what the lesson is here? It’s simple. Trump doesn’t care about farmers. He never did. He cares about playing dictator, making his billionaire buddies richer, and leaving everyone else to eat dirt. And if rural America doesn’t wake the hell up soon, the only crops left in Missouri will be Trump’s bullshit, growing like weeds.

Stay Informed. Stay Loud. Stay Pissed.