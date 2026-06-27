President Donald Trump is testing a new midterm message that casts Democrats as “godless communists,” using recent progressive primary wins in New York as evidence that the party is moving sharply left.

Speaking to religious conservatives at the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority conference, Trump warned that Democratic socialist candidates backed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani represent a threat to religion and the “traditional American way of life.” Reuters reported that Trump inaccurately described the candidates as communists, while Democrats dismissed the attack as a political distraction.

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The strategy gives Republicans a sharper contrast heading into the 2026 midterms: make the election about Democratic ideology rather than Trump’s record, inflation, or foreign policy.

Social reaction is already visible across political media, Reddit, Facebook and X-linked clips, suggesting the attack line is designed for both rallies and feeds. The risk for Republicans is whether voters see it as a warning, or as overreach.

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