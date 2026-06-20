President Donald Trump’s diplomatic team is heading to Switzerland for a new round of discussions with Iranian officials as both sides explore a broader agreement tied to Iran’s nuclear program and regional security issues.

Special envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to participate in talks that have faced repeated delays amid renewed fighting involving Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Iranian officials have signaled that regional stability remains a key condition for meaningful progress.

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The negotiations follow earlier diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions and establishing a framework for future agreements. While neither side has announced a final deal, the talks represent one of the most significant diplomatic engagements between Washington and Tehran in recent months.

The stakes extend beyond nuclear issues. The discussions could affect sanctions policy, Middle East security dynamics, global energy markets, and the future direction of U.S. foreign policy in the region. Continued violence in Lebanon remains one of the largest risks to any diplomatic breakthrough.

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