President Donald Trump told The Axios Show that after the Iran war he believes there are “no limits” to his power, a comment that immediately drew attention because it touches on one of the most contested issues in American government: the scope of presidential authority during military conflicts.

The statement came as lawmakers continue debating Congress’ constitutional role in authorizing military action. During the recent Iran conflict, many members of Congress questioned whether the executive branch had acted with sufficient legislative approval, while the administration argued the actions fell within presidential authority as commander in chief.

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Supporters viewed Trump’s remarks as confidence following military and diplomatic success. Critics argued the statement reflects an expansive view of executive power that could further weaken congressional checks on war-making decisions.

Future military actions, emergency powers, and foreign policy decisions could increasingly be viewed through the lens of how much authority presidents can exercise without direct congressional authorization.

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