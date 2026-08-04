President Donald Trump warned Republican Rep. Max Miller that his reelection prospects were not looking good as domestic abuse allegations create growing political pressure around the Ohio congressman.

Miller described the Monday conversation to The Wall Street Journal. He said he pushed back by citing internal polling showing him ahead by nine points, although the campaign did not publicly release the poll’s methodology or full results.

The warning represents a notable change in tone from Trump toward a former White House aide whom he previously supported. It also comes as Republicans face a narrowing period in which they could replace Miller on the November ballot.

Miller said Sunday that he would remain in the race and denied allegations that he abused his former wife, Emily Moreno, and their young daughter. Miller says no court or government agency has substantiated the allegations.

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Police records cited by Axios show prosecutors did not pursue charges after concluding that there was insufficient admissible evidence to present to a grand jury. Miller has also filed a defamation lawsuit against Emily Moreno.

The dispute has widened beyond the former couple. Sen. Bernie Moreno, Emily Moreno’s father and a Republican ally of Trump, called Miller a danger to his daughter and said he should not serve in Congress.

House Democrats have requested an ethics investigation, while Democratic nominee Brian Poindexter is presenting the allegations as a test of Miller’s fitness for office. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has called the allegations serious but said voters should decide Miller’s future.

Miller’s district favored Trump by 11 percentage points in 2024, but Miller won his own 2024 race with just over 51 percent. That gap explains why Democrats are assessing whether the controversy could turn a Republican seat into a competitive contest.

The immediate question is whether Miller remains in the race through Ohio’s replacement deadline. After that window closes, Republicans would have fewer options if the campaign deteriorates further.

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