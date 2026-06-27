President Donald Trump is turning recent progressive wins in New York into a national midterm warning, testing an attack line that portrays Democrats as “godless communists” ahead of the 2026 elections.

Speaking Friday at the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority conference, Trump used victories by Democratic socialist candidates backed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to argue that the Democratic Party is being pulled toward extremism. The Guardian reported that Trump framed the issue as a threat to Christianity and the “traditional American way of life.”

Reuters reported that Trump inaccurately described the winning candidates as communists. Democratic socialists generally seek policy change through elections and democratic institutions, while communism has historically involved one-party state control.

The political consequence is clear. Republicans are trying to make the midterms a choice election, not a referendum on Trump. Axios reported that Faith & Freedom Coalition chairman Ralph Reed described Trump’s language as intentional and warned that Republicans face a serious enthusiasm gap unless they sharpen the contrast with Democrats.

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Democrats are already pushing back. Aidan Johnson, a spokesman for House Democrats’ campaign arm, told Reuters that Republicans were resorting to “boogeyman attacks” because they could not win on the issues.

The story quickly spread through political feeds, major media social posts, X-linked clips and a Reddit r/politics thread that drew hundreds of votes and comments within roughly an hour.

That reaction matters because the line is built for repetition: short, emotional and ideologically loaded. The question is whether it helps Republicans energize religious and conservative voters, or gives Democrats a chance to argue Trump is avoiding cost-of-living concerns.

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