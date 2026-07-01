President Donald Trump is turning to Congress after the Supreme Court rejected his effort to end birthright citizenship by executive order.

The Court ruled in Trump v. Barbara that children born in the United States to parents who are unlawfully or temporarily present are citizens at birth under the Fourteenth Amendment’s Citizenship Clause. The decision affirmed a lower court judgment blocking Trump’s executive order, which sought to deny automatic citizenship to children born in the U.S. unless at least one parent met certain legal status requirements.

Trump responded by saying the issue could be handled through legislation, according to ABC News, shifting the next phase of the fight from the courts to Congress.

The ruling carries major legal and policy consequences. Because the Court treated birthright citizenship as a constitutional guarantee, Congress would likely face steep legal barriers if lawmakers tried to narrow that right through ordinary legislation. Any bill attempting to do so would almost certainly trigger new litigation over whether Congress can alter a citizenship rule the Court says is protected by the Fourteenth Amendment.

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The decision also limits the power of future presidents to change citizenship rules through executive order. That matters because Trump’s policy was not passed by Congress; it was issued as an executive action on his first day in office and challenged in court before it could take effect.

The political fight is not over. Trump and Republican allies can still pursue legislation, hearings, or campaign messaging around birthright citizenship. But the Supreme Court’s ruling leaves the existing rule in place. Children born on U.S. soil are citizens at birth under the Constitution, including when their parents are unlawfully or temporarily present.

The next question is whether Congress takes up the issue, and whether any proposal can survive the constitutional standard the Court has now reaffirmed.

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