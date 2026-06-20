President Donald Trump unveiled a new temporary Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews on Friday, introducing a modified Boeing 747 donated by Qatar as the latest aircraft in the presidential airlift fleet.

The aircraft, designated as a VC-25B bridge aircraft, is intended to fill the gap while Boeing continues work on long-delayed replacements for the aging presidential jets that have served for more than three decades. One of those aircraft was formally retired this week.

Trump used the unveiling to highlight what he described as a modernized presidential aircraft capable of matching the fleets used by other world leaders. The aircraft features a redesigned red, white, dark blue, and gold exterior that departs from the traditional Air Force One color scheme.

The rollout also revived longstanding political and national security debates.

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Since the administration accepted the aircraft from Qatar, lawmakers, ethics experts, and former national security officials have questioned whether accepting a foreign-government aircraft creates legal, constitutional, or security concerns. Some critics have also focused on the significant cost of retrofitting the aircraft to meet presidential mission requirements.

Supporters argue the aircraft provides a practical solution while Boeing’s replacement Air Force One program remains behind schedule and over budget. The White House and Pentagon have maintained that the aircraft was accepted under federal rules and underwent extensive modifications before entering service.

The aircraft is expected to play a prominent role in upcoming presidential travel and planned national celebrations, including events tied to America’s 250th anniversary observances.

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