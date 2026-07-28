President Donald Trump is urging Congress to make daylight saving time permanent, throwing White House support behind a policy change that would end the twice-yearly clock shifts across most of the country.

The House has already passed H.R. 139, the Sunshine Protection Act, which would keep daylight saving time in place year-round. The bill now moves into a tougher Senate fight, where opposition from some lawmakers and industry groups could slow or block the effort.

The practical effect would be simple but far-reaching. Americans in most states would stop changing clocks in March and November. Evening daylight would last later during winter months, but morning sunlight would arrive later too.

That tradeoff is the center of the dispute.

Supporters say permanent daylight saving time would reduce disruption, limit schedule confusion, and give families and businesses more usable daylight after work and school. Trump has argued that the clock change is costly and inconvenient, and he has framed the policy as a popular fix.

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Opponents warn the plan could recreate problems seen during the 1970s, when the U.S. briefly tried year-round daylight saving time and reversed course after concerns about dark winter mornings. FactCheck.org noted that the earlier experiment ran into public concern over children going to school before sunrise.

Health groups have also pushed back. The American Medical Association and American Academy of Sleep Medicine have favored permanent standard time, arguing that morning light better aligns with human circadian rhythms.

Social reaction is already visible across local news posts and Reddit discussions, with attention split between frustration over clock changes and concern that the Senate could stop the bill.

The next step is Senate action. Until then, the clock-change fight remains unresolved.

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