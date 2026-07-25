President Donald Trump used the rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Association dinner to mock journalists, political opponents and media figures, turning a press freedom event into another flashpoint in his long-running conflict with the press.

Reuters reported that Trump’s appearance marked his first time attending the dinner as president after skipping it during his first term and again in 2025. The dinner was rescheduled after an April security incident disrupted the original event.

The Guardian reported that Trump accused reporters of producing “fake news,” joked about political rivals, mocked CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, and ended with a Trump 2028 hat while joking about another presidential run. The outlet also reported that Trump at one point praised journalists for doing an “amazing job,” creating a speech that moved between praise, sarcasm and grievance.

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The reaction began before Trump took the stage. Reuters reported that more than 350 journalists and press groups signed a letter urging the WHCA to use the dinner to oppose what they described as Trump’s efforts against press freedom. Vanity Fair reported a larger count of 500 journalists and described the room as silent or uncomfortable during parts of the speech.

The story matters because the dinner is not only a Washington social event. It is a symbolic test of the relationship between the presidency and the journalists assigned to scrutinize it.

The plain-English consequence is this. Trump’s remarks did not change media law or press access by themselves, but they reinforced a governing conflict over whether the press is treated as a watchdog institution or a political adversary.

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