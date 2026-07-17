President Trump used a primetime White House address to allege that voting machines and ballot-counting systems are vulnerable and easily compromised, reviving claims about election security that major news organizations and election experts immediately challenged.

CBS News reported that Trump pointed to newly released White House intelligence material while claiming election systems were exposed to attack. CBS also reported that experts say voting machines operate under intensive controls, including safeguards meant to detect errors or tampering.

The larger claim faces a major evidence problem. Reuters reported that a 2021 U.S. intelligence assessment found no evidence that foreign actors, including China, altered technical election systems such as voter registrations, ballots, or results. The Chinese Embassy also denied interfering in U.S. elections.

The White House has created an election-integrity page with documents and reports tied to Trump’s claims, but those materials still require independent review before they can support the strongest allegations made in the speech.

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The practical consequence is political and legal. Trump is using the claims to push stricter federal voting rules, including support for the SAVE America Act, according to AP. That matters because elections are largely administered by states, and unsupported claims about machines can become the justification for new federal restrictions or investigations before the midterms.

Election officials already use multiple layers of protection. EAC materials describe voting-system testing and certification, locks, tamper-evident seals, cameras, audits, and access controls. EAC commissioners also backed paper-based, auditable systems, which the agency said already apply in more than 98 percent of jurisdictions.

The reaction was swift. CBS fact-checked the speech, AP reported criticism from former intelligence officials and Democratic lawmakers, and Sen. Mark Warner’s election-security memo said repeated public assessments have not shown hacked voting machines changing election outcomes.

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