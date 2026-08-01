President Donald Trump has stepped back from an earlier pledge to let Ukraine manufacture Patriot missile interceptors, saying the United States has not agreed to the plan while discussions continue.

The reversal came after Trump previously told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Washington would give Kyiv a license to make Patriots. At Camp David, Trump said the issue involved sensitive U.S. weapons technology and warned that the administration needed to be careful about sharing it.

The policy consequence is immediate. Ukraine wants domestic production because Patriot interceptors are among the most important tools it has for stopping Russian ballistic missiles. Reuters reported that Ukraine has run chronically low on Patriot supplies as Russia has stepped up air attacks.

Even approval would not create instant relief. Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S., Olha Stefanishyna, said producing PAC-3 missiles in Ukraine could take 12 months to five years. She said Ukraine also needs missiles now to get through intensified strikes and the approaching winter.

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The competing view from Trump is that licensing production would mean handing over advanced technology that could create future security risks. Ukraine’s position is that the threat from Russian ballistic missiles makes faster access to interceptors urgent.

Online reaction centered on frustration with the walkback. A r/worldnews thread about the reversal drew more than 5,300 upvotes, while a r/ukraine thread also gained visible traction. Comments focused on U.S. reliability and whether Europe should reduce dependence on American weapons.

For now, the licensing proposal remains unresolved, leaving Ukraine dependent on continued talks with U.S. officials and defense companies.

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