Unionized workers are becoming a sharper part of the fight over the Trump administration’s campaign against wind energy, with tradespeople and labor leaders warning that federal action is threatening jobs tied to offshore construction.

The Guardian reported that workers including Thomas Kilday, an IBEW Local 99 electrician from Rhode Island, described the disruption and uncertainty created by the administration’s actions against wind projects. The report framed the conflict through workers who say they are proud of building renewable energy and do not understand why those jobs would be targeted.

The policy fight began at the federal level. In January 2025, the White House issued a memorandum withdrawing offshore continental shelf areas from new wind leasing and directing a review of federal wind leasing and permitting practices.

Revolution Wind has become a central example. BOEM says it ordered the project to halt activities in August 2025 and later issued another suspension order citing national security. Rhode Island officials said the project was already 80 percent complete, with 506 megawatts installed out of a planned 704-megawatt system.

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Labor groups responded publicly. The AFL-CIO said Revolution Wind had employed more than 1,000 union members to date, while LIUNA and IUPAT posts described the halt as a blow to union construction work. Rep. Seth Magaziner also posted that hundreds of Rhode Island union jobs were in jeopardy.

The administration has argued that offshore wind requires review over national security and other concerns. Supporters of the projects argue that stopping advanced construction undermines energy planning, raises costs, and puts trained workers on the sidelines.

The next stage is whether courts, agencies, developers, and state officials can resolve the conflict before more project delays turn into long-term job losses.

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