President Donald Trump claimed Iran has agreed never to obtain a nuclear weapon under a new peace framework, but the full agreement has not yet been publicly released. Reuters reported that the accord is expected to trigger 60 days of negotiations over enriched uranium, sanctions relief and enforcement terms.

The claim is politically loaded because Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in 2018, arguing that it allowed Iran to keep enriching uranium and could leave Tehran near nuclear breakout over time.

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Reaction has been immediate. Israeli critics accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of being sidelined, some Republicans warned against easing pressure on Tehran, and Iranian public reaction has been skeptical rather than celebratory.

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