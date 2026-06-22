President Donald Trump’s criticism of the Supreme Court is intensifying as the justices near decisions on several cases tied directly to his second-term agenda.

The pending cases involve Trump’s effort to limit birthright citizenship, remove leaders of independent agencies, and fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. The Washington Post reported that many legal experts believe the Court has signaled it may rule against Trump in two of the three major disputes: birthright citizenship and the Fed removal case.

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The conflict has also produced visible reaction inside and around the judiciary. Chief Justice John Roberts has warned that personal attacks on judges are dangerous, while Justice Neil Gorsuch publicly emphasized judicial independence after Trump criticized him and Justice Amy Coney Barrett over a prior tariff ruling.

The rulings could determine whether the Court remains a reliable ally for Trump’s executive-power agenda, or becomes one of its most consequential limits.

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