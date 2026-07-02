The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rainer's avatar
Rainer
Jul 3

„Congressman answers affordability question with lobster tails“

Why was he elected, anyway? And what kind of people are the ones who vote for him?

Reply
Share
Emma Caswell's avatar
Emma Caswell
Jul 8

Yay! So glad you hit publish on this one 📜🔍🖋️

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tony Michaels · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture