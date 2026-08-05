The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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Muriel's avatar
Muriel
9m

While the surveillance claims are under- or over-estimated, the results will be stored 4-ever in a data center near you!

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JOHN VICEDOMINI's avatar
JOHN VICEDOMINI
40m

Ok 4/5 ain’t bad. Regarding the FLOCK cameras they really pissed off a friend of mine whom has climbed up the pole from behind and spray painted them. They are really a way to monitor the movement of the people like would be done in any authoritarian government like China that now wants to go after dissidents world wide. We have a big fight coming up sp tell everyone especially young people to register and vote. Thanks for the satire.

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