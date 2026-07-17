The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beth Jane Freeman's avatar
Beth Jane Freeman
2h

Tźhe Fapweasel (Trump) thinks if you say nasty things loud enough and long enough, people will accept it. Nowadays, we must be skeptical, and question everything. Skepticism must become the norm!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tony Michaels · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture