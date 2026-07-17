What a time to be alive. In 2026, the only thing more insane than the headlines is the people making them. Every morning, we each get to groggily reach for our doom machines with apprehension, scanning the latest cadre of depression, ennui, and horror. These days, our only source of hope is that, for once, the satirists have beaten reality to the punch.

Welcome back to Truth or Satire, the game show for people who, sometimes regretably, are far too familiar with the increasingly thin line between the news and caffeine-fueled absurdity.

The rules are simple. We give you a viral headline exactly as the internet birthed it. You decide whether it is true, satire, misleading, or merely a factual statement wearing novelty glasses and screaming in a Walmart parking lot.

Lock in your answers. Trust your instincts. Or don’t. Your instincts also have social media.

And while you are at it, score yourself:

4–5/5: Congratulations. You are now wildly overqualified for American citizenship.

2–3/5: Not bad. Frankly, anyone still attempting to distinguish news from a psychotic Mad Lib deserves partial credit.

0–1/5: The headlines and the satire are now functionally interchangeable. Your dignity remains intact.

Let’s play… Truth or Satire?

This Community Is Powered by You



We cover the chaos, the corruption, the propaganda, and the policies shaping the country, plus the occasional descent into the surreal. Follow for sharp political commentary, brutal media analysis, and weekly reminders that reality is now competing directly with parody.

NATIONAL TREASURE 3: THE HUMIDITY PROTOCOL

THE VIRAL HEADLINE

The Trump administration moved the original Emancipation Proclamation and 13th Amendment into defective storage cases.

POLITICAL BACKDROP

The National Park Service opened a major new exhibition beneath the Lincoln Memorial in June 2026. The previously inaccessible undercroft was converted into roughly 15,000 square feet of museum space explaining the monument’s construction, Abraham Lincoln’s legacy, and the continuing national debate over freedom and equality.

Among the notable inclusions are documents of historic importance. Museums treat rare paper documents as unusually sensitive organic objects. Conservators generally favor a cool, stable environment, often around 60 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit, with relative humidity roughly between 35 and 50%, depending on the artifact and institution. Fluctuation can be as damaging as an imperfect reading. Excessive heat accelerates chemical deterioration, very dry air can make paper brittle, and high humidity can cause fibers to swell, distort, and become hospitable to mold. Light exposure is cumulative and irreversible, so exhibition cases typically limit illumination and filter ultraviolet radiation, which can fade ink, discolor paper, and weaken its physical structure over time.

Conservators have an entire vocabulary for what happens when those protections fail. Paper may undergo embrittlement, cockling, or planar distortion as its fibers react to heat and moisture. Yellow-brown spotting is known as foxing, a form of deterioration associated with metallic impurities, microorganisms, and elevated humidity. Mold can stain and weaken paper, while damp conditions can attract or support collection pests. Some, such as silverfish, booklice, and certain beetle larvae, can feed directly on paper, paste, or bindings. Mites and earwigs may serve as particularly unappealing evidence that moisture, mold, or other organic material has entered the display environment.

REALITY

The documents placed beneath the Lincoln Memorial are not the original government copies of the Emancipation Proclamation and the 13th Amendment. The official five-page Emancipation Proclamation is held by the National Archives. The Lincoln Memorial documents were authentic, exceptionally valuable, Lincoln-signed editions, but they were privately owned commemorative copies lent by billionaire investor Kenneth Griffin, who purchased them at a Sotheby’s auction in 2025.

Griffin paid approximately $4.4 million for the Emancipation Proclamation and $13.7 million for the 13th Amendment. The proclamation is one of a limited number of surviving commemorative copies, while the amendment is one of only four Lincoln-signed examples still held privately.

That grammatical distinction does not make the preservation problem imaginary. Reporting from Washington indicated that protective screens intended to shield the documents from harsh light were malfunctioning and that temperatures inside the exhibition cases repeatedly exceeded 80 degrees. Concerns were attributed to National Park Service personnel familiar with the display.

On July 16th, a spokesperson for Griffin said the two documents had been removed from the exhibition after exposure to unsafe temperatures. In other words, the artifacts really were placed in a display environment that subsequently raised serious conservation concerns.

So the viral headline has the central event substantially right, but upgrades two rare originals-in-the-collecting-sense into the singular original founding documents. Apparently, even historic manuscripts are now subject to the internet rule that every noun must be placed in the most alarming available setting.

VERDICT

Mostly true, grammatically overheated.

At least the documents escaped the undercroft. Most of us are still trapped down here with the discourse.

Share

CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE SUPPLEMENT AISLE

THE VIRAL HEADLINE

Pete Hegseth proposed injecting troops with testosterone to make them “manlier.”

POLITICAL BACKDROP

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has repeatedly emphasized physical fitness, combat readiness, uniform standards, and what he calls a restored “warrior ethos.” His Pentagon has increased fitness requirements and reviewed medical standards affecting who may enter or remain in military service.

Testosterone use has also become a legitimate military-health concern. Hormone levels can be affected by age, injury, sleep deprivation, stress, medication, and other medical conditions. At the same time, unauthorized use of testosterone and other performance-enhancing substances has been reported within portions of the special operations community.

Testosterone replacement therapy is an established medical treatment for some patients with clinically confirmed deficiencies. It is not ordinarily prescribed simply because someone would like to bench-press a Humvee or develop a jawline visible from low Earth orbit.

Hegseth has criticized what he considers softness in the armed forces, opposes women serving in some combat roles, and presents physical strength and traditional masculinity as central features of military effectiveness. Videos of him working out or performing drills with active duty personnel have gone viral repeatedly. We’ll let you judge the virility displayed.

REALITY

Hegseth really did announce an enhanced testosterone-screening initiative. Under the policy, service members aged 30 and older will undergo annual screening for testosterone deficiency during required medical evaluations, while younger troops can volunteer for testing.

Troops found to have a clinical deficiency can be offered testosterone replacement therapy. However, Hegseth said participation in the treatment would be voluntary. The policy does not call for indiscriminately injecting the armed forces with testosterone.

The stated objective is to identify hormonal deficiencies, improve health, address symptoms associated with prolonged operational stress, and maximize physical and psychological readiness. The department’s official description frames the initiative as medical screening and performance optimization, not a compulsory masculinity transfusion.

The “make them manlier” line does not appear in the stated policy language. That phrase is a satirical compression of Hegseth’s macho presentation, the program’s focus on testosterone, and the administration’s ongoing fixation on warrior branding. The real proposal is strange enough without adding a Pentagon nurse shouting, “Hold still, private. This is concentrated lumberjack.”

VERDICT

Real screenings, imaginary manliness injections.

The Pentagon has finally answered the ancient military question: What if annual bloodwork had a podcast? It appears the Pentagon supports gender-affirming care when it suits its aims. No word on whether JFK will teach troops his taint-sunning methods.

Leave a comment

THE LORAX HAS LEFT THE CHAT

THE VIRAL HEADLINE

A new Interior Department rule says drilling, mining, and logging in endangered-species habitat is harmless.

POLITICAL BACKDROP

The Endangered Species Act prohibits the unauthorized “taking” of protected wildlife. The statute defines taking through terms that include killing, wounding, harassing, and harming a listed animal. For decades, federal regulations interpreted “harm” to include significant habitat modification that actually kills or injures wildlife by interfering with essential behaviors such as feeding, breeding, or sheltering.

That interpretation has had major consequences for industries whose work transforms landscapes. Logging, mining, energy development, agriculture, road construction, and housing projects can all affect protected animals without a bulldozer directly running over one.

The Supreme Court upheld the broader habitat-based interpretation of “harm” in a 1995 decision. Environmental advocates have since treated it as one of the Endangered Species Act’s most important safeguards because habitat destruction is among the primary causes of species decline.

Property-rights groups, developers, and many Republican officials have long argued that the interpretation stretched the law's ordinary meaning and imposed excessive restrictions on private land use. The Trump administration has made reducing those regulatory burdens part of its wider effort to expand domestic energy and resource development.

REALITY

On July 10, 2026, the Interior and Commerce Departments finalized a rule rescinding the longstanding regulatory definition of “harm.” Under the new approach, habitat modification by itself will no longer qualify as harming protected wildlife under that particular portion of the Endangered Species Act.

That change could make it easier for some logging, mining, drilling, construction, and agricultural projects to proceed in areas occupied by endangered or threatened animals. Liability will generally depend more heavily on whether an activity directly kills or injures wildlife, rather than whether it destroys habitat in a way that foreseeably causes that result.

The rule does not literally declare that destroying habitat is scientifically harmless, nor does it erase every provision protecting designated critical habitat, particularly requirements that apply to federal agency actions. It does, however, change what legally counts as “harm” for purposes of the act’s prohibition on taking wildlife.

The headline’s sarcasm, however, identifies the practical absurdity rather efficiently. Under the new legal theory, removing an animal’s food, nesting ground, shade, water, and shelter may no longer be prohibited “harm” unless the resulting injury can be tied closely enough to the project. It is the regulatory equivalent of taking someone’s house apart plank by plank and insisting you never technically touched the resident.

VERDICT

Legally sanitized, ecologically filthy.

The tree fell in the forest, several species vanished, and a lawyer confirmed that nobody heard a statutory violation.

Share The Coffman Chronicle

LET THERE BE LIGHT. TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY

THE VIRAL HEADLINE

The FCC approved the first satellite designed to sell “sunlight on demand.”

POLITICAL BACKDROP

Commercial space companies are no longer content with launching rockets and internet satellites. Increasingly, startups are pitching ideas that sound like rejected science-fiction scripts, from orbital manufacturing to space-based power generation.

That rapid expansion has also sparked concern among astronomers. Over the past several years, scientists have warned that growing numbers of satellites can interfere with telescope observations, brighten the night sky, and complicate research that depends on truly dark conditions.

Government regulators have found themselves approving technologies that often have few historical precedents. Companies frequently seek permission to test ambitious concepts long before anyone knows whether they’ll become revolutionary, commercially viable, or simply very expensive cautionary tales.

REALITY

This one is surprisingly close to reality.

Last week, the FCC approved Reflect Orbital’s application to launch Eärendil-1, a demonstration satellite intended to test whether a precisely aimed orbital reflector can bounce sunlight onto selected locations after sunset. The authorization covers a single experimental spacecraft rather than a commercial constellation.

Even before any hardware reached orbit, its ideas attracted equal parts fascination, skepticism, and internet jokes about someone inevitably putting the sun behind a paywall.

The company’s long-term vision is to direct additional sunlight toward places that could benefit from it, such as solar energy facilities or locations operating at night. Whether that vision ultimately proves practical or economically sane remains an open question.

The approval came despite objections from astronomers and dark-sky advocates, who warned that intentionally bright satellites could worsen light pollution and interfere with scientific observations. The FCC nevertheless concluded the experimental mission could proceed under specific operating conditions.

So the internet got a little ahead of itself. You can’t subscribe to “Premium Night Sun™” just yet. However, an actual federal agency really did authorize an experiment whose elevator pitch is, more or less, “What if we reflected sunshine from space after bedtime?”

VERDICT

Surprisingly, mostly true.

The moon is suddenly looking over its shoulder. Streaming service plans seem inevitable.

Share

THE FAST AND THE FUEL-IOUS: EXECUTIVE DRIFT

THE VIRAL HEADLINE

Trump’s White House launched Freedom Fuel Network gas stations offering fuel at $3.47 to honor the 47th President.

POLITICAL BACKDROP

Gasoline prices remain one of the most politically powerful numbers in American life. Every administration is praised when prices fall, blamed when they rise, and reminded—usually by economists—that presidents don’t actually control most of what determines the price on the sign. Well, except for when they engage in military operations in the Middle East, of course, but we digress.

That has never stopped politicians from trying to associate themselves with cheaper fuel. Energy policy, drilling, refinery capacity, global oil markets, and even wars overseas all become part of the political argument over what drivers pay at the pump.

Donald Trump has made lower energy prices one of the signature themes of his second administration, frequently citing domestic energy production and deregulation as evidence that his policies will reduce consumer costs. While his claims about actual gas prices may be, ahem, dubious, his focus on it is undeniable.

Against that backdrop, a patriotic-looking gas station chain with a Trump-themed price point was almost guaranteed to go viral.

REALITY

The Freedom Fuel Network is real. A network of roughly 25 stations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey began selling gasoline for $3.47 per gallon this summer, explicitly tying the price to Trump being the nation’s 47th president. The White House enthusiastically promoted the stations on social media and in a professionally produced video.

What the White House did not do was create, own, or operate the stations. Administration officials later said Freedom Fuel is a private business, not a government program, and not subsidized with federal money. That immediately raised another question: if not the government, then who?

For days, very little was publicly known about the company behind the network. Reporting eventually connected its formation to New Jersey businessman and former commodities trader Yoni Gontownik and Baltimore Ravens special teams coach Randy Brown, both of whom helped organize the company before its highly public debut. Even so, the economics of selling gasoline below surrounding market prices have remained the subject of industry scrutiny.

And about that famous $3.47 price? It didn’t last. Within days, gas-tracking services and local reporting showed many Freedom Fuel stations had already increased prices to around $3.57 or higher. It turns out even symbolic pricing has to answer to the wholesale fuel market eventually.

VERDICT

Real stations. Imaginary White House ownership.

Turns out “free market” is a lot easier to chant than to expense, though, considering the Trump tendency to grift, is almost more shocking that the family isn’t somehow involved.

Leave a comment

And that’s it for this edition of Truth or Satire. How did you do? Five for five? Three for five? Did you confidently identify satire only to discover that a federal agency had already published the paperwork?

Tell us your score and whether there is any remaining combination of words that could make you immediately say, “No, that obviously never happened,” because reality has now seen satire’s résumé, stolen its identity, and opened six credit cards in its name.

We’ll be back next time with another round of Truth or Satire unless truth enters witness protection, satire demands residuals, or the internet finally produces a headline so powerful that the timeline folds in half and consumes us all. We hope you’ll forgive us for being pro-apocalypse.

If this game gets any harder, we’re going to need constitutional scholars, trauma counselors, and three Onion editors on retainer just to sort the headlines. Follow for the next round of Truth or Satire, where every week America dares parody to catch up. Or tune in for our regularly scheduled analysis and commentary, when the meds kick in, and we can take the headlines seriously.

Sources: