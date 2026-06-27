The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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JOHN VICEDOMINI's avatar
JOHN VICEDOMINI
Jun 27

Yeah well 5/5 is easy in Trump world. I’m surprised that there weren’t carnival barkers there selling young children!

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David Maceira's avatar
David Maceira
Jun 27

The t-Rump state fair/Klan rally. Went over about like t-steaks, airline, magazine, water, casino...

But I'll be happy with a Reflecting Pond. Make mine a double!

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