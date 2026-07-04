We are tired— not regular tired, not “I stayed up too late watching one more episode” tired. No, we are the specific kind of tired that comes from reading a headline, thinking, “Well, that’s obviously fake,” and then discovering that Reuters has three reporters on it and somebody from the National Park Service has already issued a statement.

Satire used to have rules, man. You took reality, exaggerated it beyond the limits of human dignity, and everyone laughed because the alternative was believing something that stupid could actually happen.

That business model is dead, so once again, we’re playing Truth or Satire. We have sourced five fresh viral stories currently ricocheting around the internet in all their badly worded, context-free, algorithmically seasoned glory. Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to sort the Onion knock-offs from 2026 headlines in all of their bizarre glory.

Score yourself:

4–5 correct: Congratulations. Your brain has successfully adapted to the informational equivalent of living next to a lead smelter.

2–3 correct: Respectable. You can still distinguish journalism from a Facebook post written over a picture of an eagle.

0–1 correct: You are either extremely offline or currently being considered for a Cabinet position.

No Googling, no cheating, and, increasingly, no relying on common sense.

Let’s play….

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We cover the chaos, the corruption, the propaganda, and the policies shaping the country, plus the occasional descent into the surreal. Follow for sharp political commentary, brutal media analysis, and weekly reminders that reality is now competing directly with parody.

The Fifth Element

The Viral Claim

Half-dollar-sized hail pummeled Mount Rushmore just hours before Donald Trump arrived to give his America 250 speech.

The Political Background

Donald Trump has had a thing for Mount Rushmore for years. During his first term, reports surfaced that a White House aide had contacted then South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s office about the process for adding another president to the monument. Trump later dismissed the story as “fake news” while simultaneously adding that it “sounds like a good idea to me.” Noem has also said that when she first met Trump in the Oval Office, he told her it was his dream to have his face carved into Mount Rushmore.

The idea did not die with his first administration. In January 2025, Republican Representative and aspiring sycophant Anna Paulina Luna introduced legislation directing the Interior Department to arrange for Trump’s likeness to be carved into the monument. There are, unfortunately for everyone deeply invested in this conversation, actual geological problems with that plan. The granite around the existing sculpture is heavily fractured in places, and experts have long warned that there is not simply a convenient presidential face-sized slab waiting beside Abraham Lincoln.

None of that has stopped Trump-world from embracing the image. Trump has shared depictions of himself looming beside Washington, Jefferson, Roosevelt, and Lincoln, and supporters have floated the idea repeatedly. The symbolism is not especially subtle: four presidents who shaped the country, plus the guy selling $399 gold sneakers.

And then there were the cookies.

Ahead of Trump’s latest trip to South Dakota, passengers aboard Air Force One were reportedly served cookies depicting Trump as the fifth face on Mount Rushmore. Apparently, the normal path from presidential vanity to national monument now includes an in-flight pastry phase.

The Reality

On July 3, Trump really did travel to Mount Rushmore for an America 250 celebration marking the nation’s 250th birthday. The event brought fireworks back to the monument, reviving a tradition that has been repeatedly controversial because the Black Hills are in wildfire country. The National Park Service’s own planning documents included wildland-fire conditions in a weather-and-safety “Go/No-Go” process and acknowledged concerns involving fire, contaminants, wildlife, and cultural resources.

Then the weather arrived.

A contemporaneous post from television reporter Mike Carter showed precipitation hammering the Mount Rushmore grounds and reported “half-dollar sized hail” at the monument ahead of Trump’s speech. The National Weather Service forecast severe thunderstorms for the area, and official storm reports documented 1.25-inch hail — the NWS benchmark for “half-dollar size” — near Hill City in Pennington County, close to Mount Rushmore. Other parts of western South Dakota also reported large hail as storms moved through the region.

There is one narrow caveat. We have not found an official National Weather Service measurement taken on the memorial grounds confirming that the stones falling directly beside George Washington’s nose were precisely 1.25 inches wide. However, video shows the storm at Mount Rushmore; a reporter on the scene described half-dollar-sized hail, and hail of exactly that size was officially measured nearby. In other words, this is less a debunking than an argument over whether somebody brought a ruler to the monument.

The weather settled enough for the event to proceed. Trump took the stage for what was ostensibly a celebration of America’s 250th birthday and warned the country about the “mortal threat” of communism. He railed against socialism and Marxism and compared the ideological danger to World War I, World War II, Pearl Harbor, and 9/11. So, yes, the fireworks went off, and so did the Leader of the Free World. The president spent part of America’s birthday party warning that the communist menace was back and cosplayed classic 50s-level McCarthyism fervor and fearmongering. So yes, basically, it was a perfectly normal Friday in 2026.

The Verdict

Strictly true, but the hail swears its biggest members were several miles away.

Trump still wants his face on Mount Rushmore, and on Friday, Mother Nature submitted a bid: “I’ll destroy everything, OrangeMan.”

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Hot Fuzz

The Viral Claim

Washington, D.C., is hotter than 99% of the planet, and seven people were put on life support after Trump’s Great American State Fair shut down from the heat.

The Political Background

The United States decided to celebrate its 250th birthday by holding a massive 16-day state fair on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., in the middle of summer.

The Great American State Fair is part of the larger Freedom 250 celebration and was designed as a sprawling patriotic showcase of all 50 states and U.S. territories, complete with performances, military displays, food, fireworks, and other attractions. The event runs from June 25 through July 10, placing thousands of visitors on a largely exposed stretch of federal parkland during one of the hottest parts of the year.

The fair is only one piece of Donald Trump’s enormous America 250 celebration. The administration has spent months promoting a calendar of patriotic events, including athletic competitions, military displays, concerts, and ceremonies, with Trump repeatedly describing the anniversary as an opportunity for a spectacular national celebration. His plans have included everything from the “Patriot Games,” a nationally televised high-school athletic competition, to a UFC event at the White House.

There is, however, a branding problem. America250 is the congressionally created, officially nonpartisan semiquincentennial effort. Freedom 250 is the Trump-linked White House celebration apparatus that has been organizing splashier administration-backed events, including the Great American State Fair. The overlap has caused confusion, and critics have accused Trump of turning what was supposed to be a unifying national anniversary into a partisan showcase.

That partisan fog has had consequences. Some performers reportedly backed out of Freedom 250 concerts after saying they were misled about the event’s theme or wanted to avoid political controversy, and local reporting has described Democratic state officials snubbing the event and modest crowds at the National Mall fair.

Washington summers, meanwhile, have a well-earned reputation. The city was famously built around swampland — yes, we know the history is more complicated; please allow us this one metaphor — and July combines high temperatures with oppressive humidity. Anyone who has spent an afternoon walking the National Mall in midsummer understands that the reflecting pool is less a landmark than a threat.

The Reality

A Washington Post analysis compared raw global weather-model data and found that Washington was forecast to be hotter than roughly 99% of the planet’s modeled grid cells. More precisely, D.C. was projected to rank among the hottest 1.1% of locations in the model. This was not a comparison limited to American cities or world capitals. The model compared Washington with the globe.

And Washington was hardly suffering alone. The broader heat wave affected more than 185 million Americans across the central and eastern United States, straining power systems and forcing changes to holiday plans. In D.C., forecasters warned that the heat index could reach 112 to 115 degrees. The city's Independence Day parade was canceled, and other July 4 events across the country were postponed, rescheduled, or modified due to dangerous temperatures.

And the Great American State Fair really did temporarily close because of the heat. Organizers shut the gates for several hours and announced plans to reopen at 5 p.m. Emergency crews responded to 44 heat-related patients, and 11 people were transported to hospitals. Local reporting described the sudden surge in medical calls as temperatures and the heat index climbed.

Now we arrive at the seven people “on life support.” That is where the internet may have fired the emergency physician and hired Shonda Rhimes.

Reports and viral posts referred to seven patients requiring advanced life support, or ALS-level emergency care. In emergency medicine, advanced life support refers to a level of prehospital treatment that may include cardiac monitoring, IV medications, advanced airway management, and other interventions delivered by specially trained responders. It does not mean seven people were lying in hospital beds attached to machines keeping them alive.

We have found no credible reporting confirming that seven fair attendees were “on life support.” The fair closure was real. The 44 patients were real. The hospital transports were real. The seven advanced-life-support cases appear to have been translated by social media into the medical finale of Grey’s Anatomy.

The Verdict

Mostly true, medically dramatized for Sweeps Week.

The revolution will not be televised. It will be misted under a tent by a guy in cargo shorts named Earl.

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Parks and Wreck

The Viral Claim

Reporters accidentally photographed Trump’s secret golf-course plans and discovered he’s cutting down Washington’s oldest cherry trees to expand his presidential golf course.

The Political Background

Donald Trump has spent much of his second term approaching Washington, D.C., like a new homeowner who has just discovered the previous owners left him a Home Depot gift card.

The White House Rose Garden lawn is now a stone patio. Trump defended paving over the grass in part by arguing that it was impractical for women wearing high heels, whose shoes sank into the lawn during events. The new space features tables and umbrellas and has been compared—entirely unfairly — to Mar-a-Lago’s patio, which did nothing to deserve being dragged into this.

Then there is the White House ballroom. Trump's massive East Wing project demolished the historic wing to make room for a new ballroom, triggering lawsuits, congressional fights, and questions about approvals, funding, and preservation. The administration has also pursued a monumental triumphal arch and a costly makeover of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool—yes, that Reflecting Pool—as Trump works to leave a more permanent architectural imprint on the capital.

Golf, of course, has never been far from any discussion of Trump’s priorities. He owns golf properties around the world, has spent substantial time playing during both presidencies and has repeatedly weighed in on the condition and design of public courses. Trump has specifically criticized Washington’s municipal golf facilities and talked about transforming them into courses capable of hosting major tournaments.

So when Trump looks at a federally owned public park, critics have learned to pay attention to whether he’s admiring the scenery or mentally moving a sand trap.

The Reality

On June 28, Trump toured East Potomac Golf Links with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and renowned golf-course architect Tom Fazio. During the visit, Trump said construction on a major renovation would begin on September 1.

And reporters really did photograph the plans. Unlike the plans released by Burgum in May, the images show detailed course drawings that appeared to reveal a substantially larger redesign than the administration had publicly described. A Washington Post analysis of the photographs found that the apparent design stretched across nearly the entire East Potomac peninsula, potentially adding roughly 50 acres of parkland to the course footprint. The existing public complex has three courses totaling 36 holes; the photographed design appeared to replace them with a single 18-hole championship course. It would extend play to the coastline and remove the existing public use areas on Hains Point, which are popular with birdwatchers, fishermen, picnickers, and hikers.

Several other things currently enjoyed by people who do not own golf shoes were conspicuously absent from the plans. The riverside bike trail did not appear on the design, not the miniature golf course, and significantly not a historic grove of cherry trees at East Potomac Park.

Those trees are not simply random decorative landscaping. East Potomac contains Washington’s oldest grove of cherry trees, with some believed to be connected to Japan’s ill-fated 1910 shipment, two years before the famous 1912 gift associated with the Tidal Basin. The 1910 trees were ordered destroyed after inspectors discovered insects and disease, but some trees at East Potomac are believed to be surviving remnants linked to that earlier shipment.

That does not, however, mean Trump has officially ordered someone to fire up a chainsaw. The plans were also not exactly “secret.” Trump was carrying them during a presidential visit in front of press photographers. “Previously undisclosed” is probably more accurate than imagining Bob Woodward lowering himself through the ceiling of a National Park Service records vault.

The administration says the photographed plans are conceptual. Government lawyers have argued that the project still requires approvals and review, which, frankly, is hilarious considering Trump’s failure to obtain such official documents for his various other projects. The D.C. Preservation League and local residents are challenging the renovation in court, arguing that it threatens East Potomac Park’s historic and public recreation purposes. A federal judge has pressed the administration for stronger assurances that construction will not begin before those legal questions are resolved.

The Verdict

Mostly true. The chainsaw, however, is still in preproduction and, hopefully, tied up in legalese.

Some presidents plant trees. Some look at public land and wonder whether the mini-golf and the historic goodwill gift are ruining the vibes.

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Trading Places

The Viral Claim

Donald Trump has made 3,642 stock trades since returning to office. Reagan, Bush, Clinton, Bush, Obama, and Biden made zero combined. Trump made only 50 in his entire first term.

The Political Background

American presidents are not legally required to sell all their investments before taking office. For decades, however, presidents have generally tried to put some daylight between the Oval Office and their personal portfolios. Assets have been sold, placed into blind trusts or moved into diversified investments that are less likely to create the impression that the president might be making money from decisions only the president knows are coming.

Donald Trump has never been particularly interested in impressions.

During his first term, Trump refused to divest from the Trump Organization, instead placing control of the company in the hands of his sons. His hotels, golf courses and other properties became the center of years of ethics disputes involving foreign governments, political groups and lobbyists spending money at Trump-owned businesses. The Supreme Court eventually dismissed emoluments cases against him after he left office without resolving the broader constitutional questions.

Trump’s second term has made the family finances even more difficult to fit on a standard ethics flowchart. Trump and his family have expanded into cryptocurrency and other ventures while companies tied to the family continue to operate alongside an administration making decisions that can reshape entire industries. The president has also retained an enormous investment portfolio containing individual stocks in hundreds of companies.

The Reality

The meme got the most unbelievable number right.

A CBS News investigation found that Trump’s investment accounts made 3,642 securities transactions between January 6 and March 30, 2026. That included 2,346 purchases and 1,296 sales involving 1,026 companies and funds. CBS estimated that between $212 million and $695 million in securities changed hands during the period.

There is an important distinction here. The available evidence does not show Trump hunched over a laptop in the Oval Office, screaming, “SELL NVIDIA,” while Marco Rubio waits outside with the nuclear briefing.

Trump’s portfolio is managed by outside investment advisers. The Trump Organization says Trump and his family do not direct individual trades and receive no advance notice of them. The financial disclosures document transactions in accounts belonging to the president, but they do not establish that Trump personally selected or timed each purchase and sale.

The rest of the meme’s presidential comparison, however, appears to have been assembled by someone whose research methodology was “make the font smaller and hope nobody asks.”

ABC News reported that Joe Biden made 13 stock trades during his presidency, not zero. Trump’s own 2017 financial disclosure listed 86 stock transactions, not 50. Previous presidents generally had far less individual stock activity because they divested holdings, used blind trusts, or relied on diversified investments, but the viral chart’s neat row of zeroes is not accurate.

And here’s where the internet somehow lowballed Donald Trump.

Trump’s newest annual financial disclosure shows that his investment advisers made more than 21,000 securities trades during 2025 alone. His investment accounts grew to at least $858 million and included holdings in roughly 1,600 companies. ABC identified investments in major government contractors and companies heavily affected by federal policy, including Palantir, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, RTX, Intel, and NVIDIA.

On the same day the White House unveiled its AI Action Plan, Trump’s accounts purchased between $1 million and $5 million each in Amazon, Apple, Broadcom, Meta, Microsoft, and NVIDIA. The disclosures do not establish whether those purchases occurred before or after the policy announcement, and there is no public evidence that Trump directed the trades. This is the part of the American ethics system where everyone stares very intently at the phrase “no public evidence.”

And apparently, financial conflict questions are part of the family plan.

The ATF has proposed a rule that could allow qualifying federally licensed gun dealers to complete remote sales and ship firearms directly to eligible buyers within the same state after online identity verification, a background check, and a seven-day waiting period.

Donald Trump Jr. sits on the board of online firearms retailer GrabAGun and owns more than 300,000 shares in the company. Reuters reported that GrabAGun could benefit significantly if the proposed rule is adopted. Don Jr. and the company say they had no involvement in developing the proposal.

So, to summarize the ethical safeguards currently protecting the republic: outside advisers, no advance notice, and everyone promises they didn’t talk about it.

The Verdict

Mostly true, yet the meme somehow lowballed it.

The Trump family tree doesn’t have branches. It has revenue streams.

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Mad Max: Fury Roadblock

The Viral Claim

Australia is set to become the first Western nation to permanently ban Donald Trump, his family, and his entire administration from entering the country.

The Political Background

Donald Trump knows his way around a travel ban. ,Days after taking office in 2017, Trump signed an executive order restricting entry into the United States for citizens of several Muslim-majority countries. The policy triggered airport protests, court battles and multiple rewrites before the Trump v. Hawaii upheld a later version of the restrictions in 2018.

Trump returned to immigration and entry restrictions in his second term. His administration has expanded travel bans and visa restrictions while arguing that the United States has broad authority to determine which foreign nationals pose security, public safety, or other risks. The president has repeatedly described control over national borders as one of the most fundamental powers of a sovereign country.

Australia, as it happens, also takes a fairly assertive view of who gets to enter Australia. The country has previously denied or revoked visas for controversial foreign visitors under character and public-interest provisions. Its immigration system gives officials substantial powers to scrutinize noncitizens, and high-profile visa disputes involving politicians, activists, and celebrities have periodically become international news.

Meanwhile, Trump’s second term has generated protests and political backlash abroad as allies wrestle with his administration’s foreign policy, tariffs, and increasingly confrontational approach to traditional partnerships. Australia and the United States remain close allies, but that relationship has not magically rendered Australian politics immune from Trump.

The Reality

Australia is not preparing to ban Donald Trump, nor his family, and, for anyone imagining an immigration officer standing at Sydney Airport with a laminated photograph of Marco Rubio, Australia is not preparing to ban the entire Trump administration.

What actually happened is that an Australian citizen created an official parliamentary e-petition asking the government to “permanently ban Trump, his family, and his administration from Australia.” The petition was real. It appeared in the Australian Parliament’s e-petition system and reportedly collected 2,723 signatures before closing.

That means 2,723 people signed a petition. It does not mean Australia changed its immigration policy.

Australian parliamentary petitions provide citizens with a formal way to raise issues with Parliament. Once accepted through the process, petitions can be presented and referred for a government response. That procedural machinery is how the viral story acquired phrases like “under review” and “government consideration,” which the internet then blended with three exclamation points and a photograph of a kangaroo.

There are also questions about whether a petition specifically targeting named individuals fits comfortably within Australia’s parliamentary petition rules. However, even if every procedural hurdle disappeared tomorrow, the government would still have to affirmatively decide to pursue the requested action.

The distance between “some Australians asked Parliament to do this” and “Australia is about to ban the Trump family” is approximately the distance between Sydney and the moon.

The Verdict

Satire wearing a news badge.

Australia has not banned the Trump family. The continent’s spiders are apparently still reviewing their options.

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So, How’d You Do?

If you got four or five right, congratulations. Your brain has now developed antibodies to push notifications. Two or three? Still functional. Hydrate and avoid Facebook until symptoms improve. Zero or one? Honestly, at this point, we can’t rule out the possibility that you simply understand reality better than the rest of us.

That’s it for this round of Truth or Satire.

We’ll see you next time, assuming reality hasn’t sued parody for identity theft. Be safe this Fourth of July, and remember, it is only satire if it comes from the Satiri region of France.

If this game gets any harder, we’re going to need constitutional scholars, trauma counselors, and three Onion editors on retainer just to sort the headlines. Follow for the next round of Truth or Satire, where every week America dares parody to catch up. Or tune in for our regularly scheduled analysis and commentary, when the meds kick in, and we can take the headlines seriously.

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