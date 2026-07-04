The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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Larry Lathrop's avatar
Larry Lathrop
Jul 5

I am sick and tired of the Lyin' King and his attempt to be known as the POS who replaced Adolph Hitler in everyone's mind as the most powerful person in modern history. His room in Hell is still waiting.

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Emma Caswell's avatar
Emma Caswell
Jul 8

High-fives all around for this one! 📖⌛✨

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