The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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JOHN VICEDOMINI's avatar
JOHN VICEDOMINI
Jul 7

Yep. 5/5. The pig turned our party into a pig pen.

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Emma Caswell's avatar
Emma Caswell
Jul 8

Quality take. Thanks for the read! 🖋️🔍 📜

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