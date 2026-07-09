The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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Tony Joyce's avatar
Tony Joyce
7d

Satire my friend, we hardly knew ye.

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Leslie Gottshall-Decker's avatar
Leslie Gottshall-Decker
7d

The more bizarre the claim that the administration did something stupid, rascist, or against something in history that he declines to acknowledge, the more likely I am inclined to think it’s at least partially true. Nothing he does seems to make good sense anyway. He’s a bundle of satire himself, but unlike Borowitz, he’s not funny.

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