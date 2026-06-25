Tucker Carlson is sharpening his break with President Donald Trump by claiming Trump has “finally figured out” that Israel is the “biggest threat” to his administration.

Forbes reported Carlson’s remarks Thursday, and Mediaite also covered the comments, which Carlson tied to U.S. policy toward Israel and the fallout from the Iran war. Carlson’s own site promoted the episode with the same core framing, saying Trump had reached that conclusion “after a while.”

The claim should be read carefully. Carlson is asserting what he believes Trump has realized; the available reporting does not establish that Trump himself has publicly adopted that view.

Still, the political consequence is clear. Carlson’s comments put one of conservative media’s most influential figures openly at odds with a central pillar of Republican foreign policy: strong U.S. support for Israel.

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The remarks also land after months of tension over Iran. Carlson has been one of the loudest anti-interventionist critics of Trump’s approach, arguing that the Iran war damaged Trump politically and betrayed the “America First” posture many supporters expected. Mediaite reported Carlson’s support for Trump began to fracture after the U.S. and Israel launched the war on Iran.

That makes the story more than a personal feud. It is part of a broader fight over what Trump-era Republican foreign policy is supposed to be: pro-Israel and hawkish toward Iran, or restrained and skeptical of Middle East entanglements.

The next test is whether Trump or his allies respond directly. A White House response would turn Carlson’s criticism into a larger Republican messaging fight. Silence would leave Carlson’s framing to circulate among anti-interventionist conservatives without an official rebuttal.

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