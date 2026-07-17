Major U.S. television networks split Thursday night over whether to carry President Donald Trump’s prime time White House address live, turning a speech about election security into a larger fight over misinformation, media bias and government pressure on broadcasters.

ABC, NBC and CNN did not air the address live on their primary television channels. CBS, Fox News and MS NOW carried at least portions of it, with CBS cutting away during the speech to provide fact checking and analysis.

Trump used the address to revisit disputed claims about the 2020 election and to promote stricter voting rules. The Associated Press reported that his remarks again raised doubts about past elections without producing evidence that vote totals were altered.

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The broadcast decisions drew immediate political reaction. Trump criticized ABC and NBC and called for their broadcast licenses to be revoked. Reuters reported that the networks’ decisions came as the administration has placed unusual pressure on media outlets.

Trump allies framed the decision as censorship. The Daily Beast reported criticism from figures including White House communications director Steven Cheung, Sen. Mike Lee and Steve Bannon. Critics of airing the speech argued that networks should avoid carrying unverified election claims live without context.

The practical consequence is not limited to one speech. Broadcast networks have First Amendment interests in making editorial decisions, while license threats from political officials can raise concerns about government retaliation. That makes the next phase important. If the White House, FCC or Trump allies pursue formal action against broadcasters, the story moves from a media programming dispute into a regulatory and constitutional fight.

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