Defense lawyers for Tyler Robinson are challenging DNA evidence in the Utah murder case over Charlie Kirk’s killing, pressing one of the most important questions in the preliminary hearing.

The dispute centers on whether forensic evidence reliably connects Robinson to items recovered after Kirk was shot at Utah Valley University. AP reported that an FBI DNA analyst testified Robinson was included as a possible contributor to DNA on a screwdriver and towel. A state investigator said a bolt-action rifle wrapped in a dark towel was found in a wooded area near campus, and that a screwdriver was collected from the rooftop area where prosecutors say the shooter was positioned.

Defense attorney Michael Burt questioned the limits of DNA testing, including whether DNA on an object proves a person touched or used that object. AP reported that the analyst acknowledged DNA can appear in mixtures and that examiners cannot describe forensic DNA testing as infallible.

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The legal stakes are high. The hearing is not a trial. Judge Tony Graf must decide whether prosecutors have presented enough evidence to move the aggravated murder case forward. Reuters reported prosecutors are seeking the death penalty if Robinson is convicted.

The defense has also argued police failed to fully investigate possible evidence pointing elsewhere, while prosecutors have presented testimony and evidence they say support their case. Reuters reported that parts of evidence were limited or redacted because of fair trial concerns.

Public reaction has become part of the story. AP reported people camping outside the courthouse for limited seats, and People reported Kirk’s family has pushed for more evidence to be shown publicly while the defense warned that release could harm Robinson’s fair trial rights.

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