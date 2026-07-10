A recorded police interview played in a Utah courtroom has become a central new development in the case against Tyler James Robinson, the man charged with killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Lance Twiggs, Robinson’s former roommate and romantic partner, told investigators that Robinson said he wished he had not done it after Kirk was shot at Utah Valley University, according to courtroom reporting from CBS News and The Associated Press. Twiggs said Robinson appeared emotional and restless during the encounter.

The hearing is not a trial. Prosecutors are trying to show that enough evidence exists for Robinson to stand trial on an aggravated murder charge. Utah County’s charging document lists aggravated murder as a capital felony and says a conviction could carry the death penalty or life imprisonment. Prosecutors also allege Robinson selected Kirk because of Kirk’s political expression.

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That makes the roommate interview legally important but not final proof. The court still has to evaluate whether the evidence supports moving the case forward, and Robinson has not entered a plea.

Defense attorneys have challenged the way prosecutors are using statements and chat messages, arguing that public release could hurt Robinson’s right to a fair trial. They also questioned forensic evidence, including DNA testing and an inconclusive ballistics result involving a bullet fragment recovered from Kirk’s body.

Public attention around the hearing has been unusually intense. AP reported people lining up early, sometimes overnight, for one of 14 public courtroom seats, while livestreams, bloggers, and conspiracy theory coverage have kept the case in national view.

The next key step is the judge’s decision on whether the case proceeds to trial.

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