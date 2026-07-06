The United Kingdom sanctioned seven Russian individuals and two scientific research institutes Monday, saying they were tied to Russia’s illegal chemical weapons program and the development of toxins linked to the poisonings of Alexei Navalny and Dawn Sturgess.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said the measures target actors involved in research, development and production of Epibatidine and Novichok nerve agents. British officials said the sanctioned targets include directors and technical specialists at scientific research institutes connected to toxic chemicals prohibited under the Chemical Weapons Convention.

The announcement came ahead of the NATO summit in Ankara, where Russia’s long term threat to allied security is expected to be a central issue. The UK framed the sanctions as part of a broader effort to expose and deter chemical weapons activity by Moscow.

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The European Union imposed related sanctions Friday on six Russian individuals it said were involved in developing chemical weapons, including Epibatidine. The EU said the toxin was found in samples taken from Navalny’s body after his death in a Russian penal colony, leading to the conclusion that poisoning was highly likely.

Reuters reported that Russia has denied accusations that it was behind Navalny’s death. Reuters also reported that Russia’s embassy in London did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new UK sanctions.

The consequence is both financial and diplomatic. The sanctions freeze access to UK linked assets and signal that Britain and its allies are treating alleged chemical weapons activity as a continuing security issue, not only a past assassination case.

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