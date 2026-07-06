The United Kingdom sanctioned seven Russian individuals and two scientific research institutes Monday over what it described as Russia’s illegal chemical weapons program, targeting people and institutions tied to the development of Epibatidine and Novichok agents.

British officials said the substances were linked to the poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny and British national Dawn Sturgess. The sanctions come ahead of the NATO summit in Ankara and follow a similar European Union move against six Russian individuals involved in chemical weapons development.

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The practical consequence is an asset freeze and financial isolation for the designated targets, while the broader policy message is aimed at deterring Russia’s use of banned chemical agents on and off the battlefield. Russia has denied accusations connected to Navalny’s death, Reuters reported.

The move keeps chemical weapons accountability tied to the larger Western pressure campaign against Moscow.

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