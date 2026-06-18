Ukraine launched what appears to be its largest drone strike yet against Moscow, targeting a major oil refinery and disrupting activity across the Russian capital. The attack came after weeks of heavy Russian bombardment of Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities and represents one of the most visible examples of Ukraine bringing the war deep inside Russia.

The Kapotnya refinery, a key supplier of fuel to Moscow, was among the reported targets. Flights were disrupted and fires were reported as Ukrainian drones penetrated multiple layers of Russian air defenses. Russian officials said hundreds of drones were intercepted, while Ukrainian leaders portrayed the operation as retaliation for continued Russian attacks on civilian and military targets inside Ukraine.

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The strike underscores how drone warfare has transformed the conflict. While Russia continues to hold advantages in manpower and missile production, Ukraine has increasingly relied on long-range drone attacks against energy, logistics, and military infrastructure. Analysts say the growing ability to strike Moscow carries both military and psychological significance because it exposes vulnerabilities in Russia’s most protected region.

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