Ukraine carried out what multiple reports describe as the largest drone attack yet on Moscow, striking energy infrastructure and exposing vulnerabilities in Russia’s heavily defended capital.

The attack targeted the Kapotnya oil refinery in southeast Moscow, a facility that plays a major role in supplying fuel to the metropolitan region. Fires, explosions, and disruptions to commercial flights were reported after waves of drones reached the area. Russian officials said hundreds of drones were intercepted, but enough penetrated defenses to damage infrastructure and force emergency responses.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha portrayed the operation as retaliation for continued Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities, including recent strikes that damaged historic sites and civilian areas. Ukrainian officials argue that energy facilities supporting Russia’s war effort are legitimate military targets.

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The attack highlights a major shift in the war’s trajectory. Since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in 2022, Moscow has generally remained insulated from the direct effects of combat. Ukraine’s expanding long-range drone campaign is challenging that assumption by targeting fuel infrastructure, military facilities, and transportation networks deep inside Russian territory.

The strategic importance extends beyond symbolism. Ukrainian strikes on refineries and fuel depots have increasingly disrupted domestic fuel supplies and created additional costs for Russia’s wartime economy. Analysts say continued attacks could complicate military logistics while increasing pressure on Russian authorities to strengthen homeland defenses.

What happens next may be more important than the strike itself. Russian officials have already warned of further retaliatory attacks, while both sides continue expanding drone production in what has become one of the defining technological contests of the war.

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