Calls for the International Criminal Court to investigate alleged sexual violence against Palestinian detainees in Israeli custody are drawing renewed attention after an Al Jazeera opinion piece argued that the allegations should be treated as part of a broader accountability case.

The claim is not a court finding. But the legal pressure is tied to a March 2025 UN Commission of Inquiry paper that documented alleged sexual and gender-based violence by Israeli security forces and settlers since Oct. 7, 2023, including abuse in detention settings.

Reuters reported that Israel rejected the UN findings, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling the report biased and Israel’s UN mission saying IDF policies prohibit such misconduct.

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At the center of the debate is whether allegations of sexual violence against Palestinian detainees should become part of a broader international legal investigation.

Human rights groups, UN investigators and legal advocates have pointed to documented allegations and detention-related abuse cases as grounds for greater scrutiny. Israeli officials have rejected those accusations and maintain that misconduct is prohibited under military rules and subject to review.

For now, no new ICC ruling has been issued. But growing pressure from international investigators and advocacy groups has intensified calls for prosecutors to determine whether additional criminal investigations are warranted.

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